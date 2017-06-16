NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Injury-cursed Del Potro out of Queen's

2017-06-16 16:59
Juan Martin del Potro (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Argentina's former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro faces a battle to be fit for Wimbledon after withdrawing from the key build-up tournament at Queen's because of a groin injury.

The 28-year-old, who has been cursed by injuries throughout his career, said he had withdrawn from next week's tournament in London on medical advice.

The injury flared up at the French Open - where he was knocked out by Andy Murray in the third round - and forced him to sit out the ATP tournament in s'Hertogenbosch this week.

"Following my doctor's advice, I won't be able to play Queen's this year since I am still recovering from my injury," tweeted Del Potro, who reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2013.

"Queen's is one of my favourite tournaments and I am really sorry for my fans there, I've got great memories of the Queen's Club.

"Patience. I will definitely see you in 2018," he added.

Del Potro's withdrawal follows that of French Open champion Rafael Nadal, who wants to rest before Wimbledon gets underway on July 3.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Halep pulls out of Birmingham event

2017-06-15 17:41

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
AB ‘away with the fairies’ EXCLUSIVE: How the Guptas captured the Proteas No downside in SA teams joining PRO12 - coach Players stunned by blimp horror crash at US Open SA 'A' v French Barbarians: Players to watch
Boks await 'huge onslaught' from France EXCLUSIVE: How the Guptas captured the Proteas Serge Betsen chats to Sport24 Boks to win by 9 in Durban - bookies Philander: Proteas’ VERY nervous wait

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 