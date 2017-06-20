Injured Kyrgios wants to play Wimbledon

Cape Town - Nick Kyrgios said he is determined to play at Wimbledon in two weeks despite aggravating a hip injury during a fall at Queen's Club on Monday.

The Aussie was forced to retire from the AEGON Championships through injury after losing the first set in a tie-break to America's Donald Young, although Kyrgios is adamant he will be fit in time for the year's third Grand Slam tournament.

Still, Kyrgios managed to raise a smile while asked what he would be doing for the next few days.

"Dog and Fox," he said in a reference to one Wimbledon Village's most famous pubs.

"My main goal is to play well at Wimbledon, so I'm going to try and get it better and rehab it and hopefully it settles down," he added.

"I'm sure it will."

Kyrgios injured himself when he slipped in the ninth game, as he attempted to prepare for a backhand.

The slip aggravated a hip injury that he has been feeling for the last seven months, even though he had an injection to ease the pain only two days previously.

"It just was a sharp pain when I fell," he said. "I started feeling it when I was walking, when I was landing on my serve. It's exactly what I was feeling in Paris. I mean, it's tough to play through."

Kyrgios was treated on court before resuming the match and completed four more games and then the tiebreak before deciding enough was enough.

"I have been playing with a sore hip for a long time," he said.

"I felt it was painful, and it's not really worth it. Obviously my main goal is to play well at Wimbledon, so I'm going to try and get it better and rehab it and hopefully it settles down. I'm sure it will. There is no point of playing on if I'm feeling pain in my hip."

Kyrgios received more treatment later.

"Just went to the doctors, they gave me some anti-inflammatories," he said.

"I'm not going to get a scan, as yet. I got the injections a couple weeks ago, and then I was in rehab for a couple of weeks and it settled down, and then on that fall I just felt sharp pain. So I felt pretty much everything I was feeling a month ago. It's not great at the moment. But we'll see."

Wimbledon starts on July 3.