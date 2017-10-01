NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Goffin tastes glory at Shenzhen Open

2017-10-01 16:48
David Goffin (Getty Images)
Shenzhen - It was seventh time lucky for David Goffin after the Belgian beat Alexandr Dolgopolov over three sets to win the Shenzhen Open on Sunday.

The world number 12 Goffin tasted defeat in his last six finals, a bitter run stretching back to 2014.

But the 26-year-old made up for three years of disappointment with a determined display against the Ukrainian Dolgopolov to seal the title 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 in just over two hours in southern China.

He adds the Shenzhen trophy to the two he won in 2014 in Metz, France and Kitzbuehel in Austria.

"This one is really special because you know it's always tough to come back from injuries," said Goffin, who retired from the French Open and missed Wimbledon with an ankle injury.

"I cannot be happier today."

