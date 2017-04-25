NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Gasquet falls to lucky loser, Thiem through in Barcelona

2017-04-25 17:42
Richard Gasquet (Getty Images)
Related Links

Barcelona - Richard Gasquet's return to court from appendix surgery was short-lived at the Barcelona Open on Tuesday as the Frenchman lost 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) to Japan's Yuichi Sugita.

The world number 91 lost in qualifying and was only handed a place in the main draw after compatriot Kei Nishikori's late withdrawal with a wrist injury.

But despite blowing three match points when serving for the match at 6-5 in the third set, Sugita regained his composure to edge a final set tie-break to make the third round.

Dominic Thiem is safely into the last 16 as the third highest seed left in the draw brushed aside Britain's Kyle Edmund 6-1, 6-4.

Australia's Bernard Tomic will be Andy Murray's opponent when the world number one gets his tournament underway on Wednesday after seeing off big-serving German Dustin Brown 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Another German had a better day though as 20-year-old eighth seed Alexander Zverev saw off clay court specialist Nicolas Almagro 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-4.

Rafael Nadal also begins his quest for a 10th title in Barcelona on Wednesday against Renzo Olivo or Rogerio Dutra Silva.

Read more on:    atp tour  |  barcelona open  |  richard gasquet  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Back to the drawing board for SA women’s tennis

2017-04-25 13:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Jake: An overseas 'SA XV' would beat Boks Wake up or 'get a klap' - Franco Tsotsobe charged under CSA Anti-Corruption Code Stormers: Just a ‘growth pains’ spell? Eben problem? What problem?
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 9 Weekend soccer recap: 5 talking points Pacquiao declares 'I'm not done yet' Nadal shuts out 10th French Open talk Looks like Lions or bust for SA!

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Beyond the River: How a friendship turned to gold
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 