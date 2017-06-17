NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Game, set, match for Murrays in royal honours

2017-06-17 15:47
Judy Murray (Getty Images)
London - Judy Murray joined her tennis champion sons Andy and Jamie in being recognised with an award by Queen Elizabeth II, in the British sovereign's birthday honours list published on Friday.

Judy Murray was made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) - an honour two-time Wimbledon champion Andy received in 2013 and doubles Grand Slam winner Jamie earned last year.

Judy Murray, 57, is a former Great Britain Fed Cup coach and received her award for services to tennis, women in sport and charity.

An OBE is ranked below commander (CBE) but above member (MBE) in the chivalry order.

World number one Andy Murray received a knighthood in January, entitling him to be known as Sir Andy.

The British and Irish Lions rugby side might be having a tough time on their tour of New Zealand but Northern Irish hooker Rory Best received a personal boost: the Ireland captain - who won his 100th cap last November - received an OBE. 

His fellow Ulsterman, Northern Ireland football captain Steven Davis, was awarded an MBE for services to his sport.

Former England rugby coach Dick Greenwood, who was in charge from 1983 to 1985, receives an OBE for services to national and international rugby.

Boxing too gets royal recognition as 66-year-old John Conteh, who held the WBC light-heavyweight world crown from 1974 to 1978, is awarded an MBE for services to sport.

High-profile women in sport have also been rewarded in the honours list.

Double Olympic rowing champion Heather Stanning, who announced her retirement from the sport after successfully defending her title in Rio last year, is upgraded from the MBE to the OBE.

Jennie Price, the Sport England chief executive since 2007, receives a CBE for services to sport, specifically for her work increasing levels of female participation.

Scott Hann, who coached gymnast Max Whitlock to his historic double gold medal achievement at the Rio Olympics, is awarded an MBE.

Former Great Britain rugby league coach Brian Noble also received the honour for services to rugby league and charity.

