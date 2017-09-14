NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

France not 'over-confident' says Pouille

2017-09-14 15:54
Lucas Pouille (Getty Images)
Related Links

Paris - Yannick Noah's France take on star-starved Serbia and 28-time champions Australia face Belgium in the Davis Cup semi-finals this weekend.

Lucas Pouille leads hosts France into battle in Lille against Dusan Lajovic in Friday's opening singles.

That's followed by French number one Jo-Wilfried Tsonga crossing swords with Davis Cup debutant Laslo Djere, the highest-rated Serbian at No.80 in the world.

Noah's team are favoured to progress to the final against a Serbian side sorely missing injured former world No.1 and 12-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, Viktor Troicki and Janko Tipsarevic.

But Pouille insisted despite their rankings superiority the semi-final was no foregone conclusion for France.

"We are not over confident, we've got an enormous amount of respect for this team (Serbia) which has a lot of very good players," said Pouille, who was beaten in the fourth round at the US Open.

A similar note of caution was sounded by Noah ahead of the tie being held on the same clay where France lost the 2014 final to Roger Federer's Switzerland.

"We are sufficiently intelligent to know that it's going to be a difficult match," the 1983 French Open winner said.

"Even if their players aren't at the top of the rankings they've got nothing to lose. We won't be playing an exhibition match this weekend."

Serbia won their sole Davis Cup title in 2010, beating France in Belgrade 3-2.

France, who secured their ticket to the semi-finals after seeing off Great Britain 4-1 in the last eight, are seeking a 10th title but first in 16 years.

In Brussels, Belgium's David Goffin (ranked 12 in the world) will be out to embellish his phenomenal record in the competition against 185th ranked Australian John Millman.

Millman's appearance in the opening singles represented a surprise with the slot expected to go to Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Aussie coach Lleyton Hewitt explained the switch, telling the Davis Cup's official website: "John is match hardened, he's played a lot of five-set tennis, particularly in New York. We have full belief in that he can do the job for us."

Goffin, ranked No.12 in the world, has won 13 of his 14 Davis Cup matches, the lone loss coming in the 2015 final to Britain's Andy Murray.

Belgian's medical team have been working round the clock to ensure Goffin's presence after the Belgian star injured his left knee at the US Open.

"I feel good, everything's OK," Goffin told Belgian radio RTBF.

"My knee hurt after the US Open, but day by day it got better so I told (coach) Johan Van Herck that I was 100 percent available for the team."

Goffin, the ninth seed in New York, was stunned by Russian teenager Andrey Rublev 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) in the fourth round.

Next up on the indoor clay court in the Belgian capital Australia's gifted but combustible Nick Kyrgios (20th) faces 33-year-old Steve Darcis (77).

Kyrgios, who helped Australia beat the United States in the quarters, was picked by Hewitt despite his first round exit at Flushing Meadows.

The victorious semi-finalists will meet in the 2017 final scheduled for the end of November.

Read more on:    serbia  |  france  |  australia  |  belgium  |  davis cup  |  lucas pouille  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

My Cinderella story went viral

2 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Former SA cricketer jailed for rape Coetzee names side to tackle All Blacks Hansen explains prop decision for Bok Test Why Lambie decision adds to depth All Blacks recall superstars for Bok showdown
NZ: Bullying risk to this Bok backline Bafana crash and burn in latest FIFA rankings Steyn: I'm not ready for four-day cricket Anderson to end Davis Cup exile? Plumtree not sure Bok defence will hold up

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 