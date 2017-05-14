NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Fognini sets up meeting with Murray in Rome

2017-05-14 21:18
Fabio Fognini (AFP)
Rome - Fabio Fognini breezed past countryman Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-3 on Sunday in the first round of the Italian Open to set up a meeting with top-ranked and defending champion Andy Murray.

Fognini required just 70 minutes to dismiss Berrettini, a fellow Italian and a wild card who was making his ATP Tour debut.

Also, John Isner defeated 14th-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4), 6-1.

Isner served twice to stay in the match in the second set. The 23rd-ranked American will next play Florian Mayer or qualifier Thiago Monteiro.

Meanwhile, Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco beat Donald Young of the United States 6-3, 6-3 and Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic eliminated Daniel Evans of Britain 6-3, 6-1.

Murray and the other top seven seeded players have first-round byes.

Women's play begins on Monday.

Results from the ATP Tour's Rome Masters on Sunday (x denotes seeding):

First round

Fabio Fognini (ITA) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 6-1, 6-3

John Isner (USA) bt Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP x14) 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-1

Fernando Verdasco (ESP) bt Donald Young (USA) 6-3, 6-3

Jiri Vesely (CZE) bt Daniel Evans (GBR) 6-3, 6-1

