NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Federer loses to teenager at Hopman Cup

2017-01-04 15:38
Roger Federer (AFP)
Related Links

Perth - Roger Federer’s comeback from injury struck its first hurdle on Wednesday when he was beaten by teenager Alexander Zverev at the mixed teams Hopman Cup in Perth.

In one of the highest quality singles matches ever seen in the 29-year history of the event, Federer showed plenty of the class which has won him a record 17 Grand Slams, but couldn’t quite hold off the bold 19-year-old German.

He was left to rue his failure to serve out the first set when leading 5-3 as Zverev took a match ultimately decided by three tie-breakers, 7-6 (7/1), 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4) in two hours and 30 minutes.

In the end, two booming first serves from Zverev, the first teenager to make the top 20 since Novak Djokovic in 2006, closed out the match in front of a record Perth tennis crowd of 13 785.

It was Zverev’s second straight win over the Swiss champ, having beaten him in Germany last June, and the result also mirrored that of an unofficial match on the practice court on New Year’s Eve.

Federer was upbeat despite his defeat to a player he believes will be a star for the next decade.

“It was good to play for two and a half hours,” he said.

“Sasha (Zverev) can serve big and showed what he can do, but I was happy how I hung around and I had some really good moments.

“As long as I am injury free and feeling good.”

It was only the 35-year-old's second match since a six-month layoff due to knee and back injuries following his win over England’s Dan Evans on Monday.

But Federer -- who is out of the top 10 for the first time since late 2002 -- said he was on the right track for the upcoming Australian Open.

“I am very happy, I have played five good sets so far,” he said.

“I am very pleased, practice has gone great, the matches have been a lot of fun and I am playing good tennis.”

Federer lamented his inability to serve out the first set and a subsequent poor tie-breaker.

The veteran made a shaky start to the tie-breaker with uncharacteristic successive double faults, and the teenager pounced on the opportunity to claim the first set.

The second set saw both players holding serve easily, with Federer barely challenged on serve until Zverev threatened in the 12th game, when leading 6-5.

At 30-all, Zverev lobbed over Federer at the net and had the ball dropped in instead of just floating long it would have been match point.

The pair went to another tie-breaker and this time it was Federer that took the honours to level the match and set up a thrilling final set.

Read more on:    hopman cup  |  roger federer  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Wawrinka, Nishikori reach Brisbane quarters

2017-01-04 14:41

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Wayne Westner dies in hostage drama Philander defends decision to bat again Elgar: De Kock is a 'freak' Proteas set Sri Lanka massive total SA braces for possibility of Abbott exit
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 