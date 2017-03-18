Federer still having fun with 'boy band' buddies

Indian Wells - Indian Wells tennis fans denied a chance to
see Roger Federer in action on Friday were treated instead to the Swiss great's
dubious talents in the music department.
After Australian Nick Kyrgios pulled out of his scheduled
quarter-final against Federer in the first ATP Masters tournament of the year,
Federer turned out for a light-hearted on-court question and answer session to
entertain spectators.
It included the showing of an updated video featuring
Federer, Tommy Haas and Grigor Dimitrov belting out Chicago's "Hard to Say
I'm Sorry" - accompanied by Grammy Award-winning Canadian musician David
Foster on piano with a cameo from Novak Djokovic thrown in.
The video is a more polished performance than the group's
first effort at the number, which Federer unveiled during the Australian Open
in January.
However, Federer acknowledged the One-handed Backhand Boys
probably still shouldn't give up their day jobs.
"So bad, yet so good," was his assessment, and
when asked if the Backhand Boys themselves might one day feature at the
Grammys, he replied: "I don't think so."