Federer still having fun with 'boy band' buddies

Indian Wells - Indian Wells tennis fans denied a chance to see Roger Federer in action on Friday were treated instead to the Swiss great's dubious talents in the music department.



After Australian Nick Kyrgios pulled out of his scheduled quarter-final against Federer in the first ATP Masters tournament of the year, Federer turned out for a light-hearted on-court question and answer session to entertain spectators.



It included the showing of an updated video featuring Federer, Tommy Haas and Grigor Dimitrov belting out Chicago's "Hard to Say I'm Sorry" - accompanied by Grammy Award-winning Canadian musician David Foster on piano with a cameo from Novak Djokovic thrown in.



The video is a more polished performance than the group's first effort at the number, which Federer unveiled during the Australian Open in January.



However, Federer acknowledged the One-handed Backhand Boys probably still shouldn't give up their day jobs.

"So bad, yet so good," was his assessment, and when asked if the Backhand Boys themselves might one day feature at the Grammys, he replied: "I don't think so."