Indian Wells - Australian Open champion Roger Federer breezed into the third round of the ATP Indian Wells Masters on Sunday, overwhelming Stephane Robert 6-2, 6-1.

The Swiss great, who claimed his 18th Grand Slam title in Melbourne in January, needed just 51 minutes to get past the 81st-ranked Robert in the first meeting between the two.

He next faces American Steve Johnson, who dispatched South African Kevin Anderson 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4).