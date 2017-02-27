NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Federer off to smooth Dubai start

2017-02-27 19:42
Roger Federer (AP)
Related Links

Dubai - Roger Federer took the opening step in his bid for a record eighth title at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-3 defeat of Benoit Paire.

Federer, playing his first match since winning a record 18th Grand Slam title a month ago in Melbourne over Rafael Nadal, had been unsure of his form after dealing with a leg injury picked up at the Australian Open combined with a month off court after his title triumph.

But he need not have worried as he defeated Paire for the fourth time without a loss with the streaky Frenchman treated on his right ankle and also jeered for tossing a racquet in the second set as he was crashing to defeat.

Federer is playing the event for the 13th time, improving to 48-5 in the emirate where he keeps a training base. Federer won his 11th match since losing to Tomas Berdych in the 2013 semi-finals.

He has yet to lift an eighth title at any event having achieved seven in Dubai, Wimbledon, Basel, Cincinnati and Halle.

"I'm happy with how I played, I was able to stay aggressive," Federer said as the event began its 25th edition. "I couldn't have had a better first round start.

"I still cannot believe my start to the season."

Paire had his ankle strapped trailing 4-1 in the opening set and then lost serve as Federer took a 5-1 lead. The third seed wrapped it up after less than 30 minutes with a service winner.

The second set was equally one-way as Federer went through in well under an hour.

Spanish sixth seed Roberto Bautista Agut advanced over Russian hope Karen Khachanov 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) while 2014 semi-finalist Philipp Kohlschreiber moved to within two victories of his 400th career win after he defeated eighth seed Gilles Muller of Luxembourg 6-4, 7-6 (7/1).

"I didn't know, actually, to achieve my record would be great," the 33-year-old German said. "It would put me in the semi-finals.

"But I still have a few years to play on the Tour, so I'm pretty confident that I'm gonna make 400-plus, hopefully."

Spain's Marcel Granollers put out Czech Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-2 while Guillermo Garcia-Lopez defeated Serb Viktor Troicki 6-4, 6-3.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Klaasen, Ram triumph in Delray Beach

2017-02-27 14:21

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 1 Mallett compares Newlands derby to Kiwi duel Venter hits back after Eddie moans Don't let rugby go down soccer's path CONFIRMED: Coetzee remains Springbok coach
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 1 Le Clos, Van der Burgh win gold in Stellenbosch Ibra on the double as United clinch League Cup Fichardt wins Joburg Open with last-hole birdie WRAP: Super Rugby

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 