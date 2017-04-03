NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Federer moves up rankings after Miami win

2017-04-03 12:57
Roger Federer (Getty)
Related Links

Paris - Swiss great Roger Federer has risen to fourth in the latest ATP Tour rankings following his victory over Rafael Nadal in Sunday's Miami Open final.

Federer climbs two places to fourth, while Nadal also moves up two places to fifth, while Japan's Kei Nishikori slips three places to seventh.

Nishikori lost in the quarter-finals in Miami to Italy's Fabio Fognini.

ATP rankings Top 20:

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 11 960 points

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7 915

3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5 785

4. Roger Federer (SUI) 5 305

5. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 4 735

6. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4 345

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4 310

8. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3 385

9. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3 385

10. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 3 265

11. Gal Monfils (FRA) 3 010

12. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2 880

13. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2 790

14. David Goffin (BEL) 2 705

15. Jack Sock (USA) 2 510

16. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2 425

17. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2 376

18. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2 190

19. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2 025

20. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2 005

Read more on:    atp tour  |  roger federer  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

US must be wary of fired-up Kyrgios - Tomic

31 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 6 CONFIRMED: Ackermann to leave Lions Bulls turned to AB de Villiers for help WATCH: Willie le Roux howler makes headlines Desperate Stormers send SOS to Kiwi centre
Franco Smith chats to Sport24 Who will partner Elgar in England? Wrinkles aside Ronaldo liked my work - bust sculptor Super Rugby axe: Aussies may strike Fikile says 'bye, bye bye' to Twitter

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Check how Mark Keohane did with his Round 6 picks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 