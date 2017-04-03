Federer moves up rankings after Miami win

Paris - Swiss great Roger Federer has risen to fourth in the latest ATP Tour rankings following his victory over Rafael Nadal in Sunday's Miami Open final.
Federer climbs two places to fourth, while Nadal also moves up two places to fifth, while Japan's Kei Nishikori slips three places to seventh.
Nishikori lost in the quarter-finals in Miami to Italy's Fabio Fognini.
ATP rankings Top 20:
1. Andy Murray (GBR) 11 960 points
2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7 915
3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5 785
4. Roger Federer (SUI) 5 305
5. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 4 735
6. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4 345
7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4 310
8. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3 385
9. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3 385
10. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 3 265
11. Gal Monfils (FRA) 3 010
12. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2 880
13. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2 790
14. David Goffin (BEL) 2 705
15. Jack Sock (USA) 2 510
16. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2 425
17. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2 376
18. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2 190
19. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2 025
20. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2 005