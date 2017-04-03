Federer moves up rankings after Miami win

Paris - Swiss great Roger Federer has risen to fourth in the latest ATP Tour rankings following his victory over Rafael Nadal in Sunday's Miami Open final.

Federer climbs two places to fourth, while Nadal also moves up two places to fifth, while Japan's Kei Nishikori slips three places to seventh.

Nishikori lost in the quarter-finals in Miami to Italy's Fabio Fognini.

ATP rankings Top 20:

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 11 960 points

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7 915

3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5 785

4. Roger Federer (SUI) 5 305



5. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 4 735



6. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4 345



7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4 310



8. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3 385



9. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3 385



10. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 3 265

11. Gal Monfils (FRA) 3 010

12. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2 880



13. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2 790



14. David Goffin (BEL) 2 705



15. Jack Sock (USA) 2 510



16. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2 425

17. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2 376



18. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2 190

19. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2 025

20. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2 005