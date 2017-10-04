NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Federer back for Swiss at Hopman Cup team event

2017-10-04 09:00
Roger Federer (AP)
Perth - Roger Federer will return to partner Belinda Bendic for Switzerland at the Hopman Cup, while Japan will make its first appearance in 16 years at the international mixed team event.

After the last Hopman Cup, Federer went on to win the Australian Open and Wimbledon, his 18th and 19th Grand Slam singles titles. 

Two-time Grand Slam singles Angelique Kerber will represent Germany with ATP No  4 Alexander Zverev, tournament officials said on Wednesday. 

Yuichi Sugita and Naomi Osaka will play for Japan, while Australia will be represented by Daria Gavrilova and Thanasi Kokkinakis. 

The other teams in Dec. 30-Jan. 6 event at Perth Arena are: the United States: Jack Sock and CoCo Vandeweghe, Russia: Svetlana Kuznetsova and Karen Khachanov, Belgium: David Goffin and Elise Mertens, and Canada: Eugenie Bouchard and Vasek Pospisil.

