Federer advances to Halle final

Berlin - Roger Federer, chasing a ninth title at the Halle grass court tournament, despatched Russian Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) on Saturday to move into the final.

The world number five, building up to an assault on an eighth Wimbledon title in July, will next face the winner of the second semi-final between Richard Gasquet and Alexander Zverev.

Federer, 35, has yet to drop a set in Halle, where he was playing his 13th consecutive semi-final.

Results from the ATP tournament in Halle on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Semi-finals

Roger Federer (SUI x1) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)