NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Federer advances to Halle final

2017-06-24 17:05
Roger Federer (AP Photo)
Related Links

Berlin - Roger Federer, chasing a ninth title at the Halle grass court tournament, despatched Russian Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) on Saturday to move into the final.

The world number five, building up to an assault on an eighth Wimbledon title in July, will next face the winner of the second semi-final between Richard Gasquet and Alexander Zverev.

Federer, 35, has yet to drop a set in Halle, where he was playing his 13th consecutive semi-final.

Results from the ATP tournament in Halle on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Semi-finals

Roger Federer (SUI x1) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)

Read more on:    atp tour  |  roger federer  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Kvitova into Aegon Classic final

2017-06-24 14:42

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Fordyce attacked while on morning run Proteas fightback floors England LIVE: Springboks 16-9 France From jeers to cheers, Springboks rise again Bok skipper Whiteley out of France Test
Spencer to join Mitchell at Bulls? De Villiers vows fightback after T20 rout Ex-Bok, Bulls No 8 dies Warburton benched, O'Mahony leads Lions Read returns, Ioane starts for All Blacks

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Springboks have won the hearts of South Africans - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 