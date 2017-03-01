Fan demands apology after Kyrgios incident

Acapulco - An Israeli fan has asked Nick Kyrgios to apologise after
swearing at him and his friends at the Mexico Open on Wednesday.
The Australian - who is forever making the headlines for all
the wrong reasons - defeated Israel's Dudi Sela in three sets in Acapulco.
Kyrgios lost the opening set and while serving during the
second, he turned to a group of four Israeli fans sitting courtside and swore
at them.
Isaac Cherem, who was among the group, explained...
"It wasn't like we were talking in the points or when
Kyrgios was serving...it was only cheering in between the points," the
19-year-old told Fairfax Media.
"He [my friend] whispered and then Kyrgios said 'shut
the f--- up.'
"He doesn't have the right to tell anything to the
crowd. We weren't insulting him in any way. He can't tell anything to the fans
because the fans are there to enjoy the game.
"To tell you the truth, I want him to apologise."
After the match, Kyrgios gestured to the group from his
bench, after which Sela seemed to take exception and the duo were involved in
what looked like a heated exchange before an official intervened.
Kyrgios has twice been fined by the ATP for his on-court
antics, with the most recent being for tanking a match at the Shanghai Rolex
Masters.