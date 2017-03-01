Fan demands apology after Kyrgios incident

Acapulco - An Israeli fan has asked Nick Kyrgios to apologise after swearing at him and his friends at the Mexico Open on Wednesday.



The Australian - who is forever making the headlines for all the wrong reasons - defeated Israel's Dudi Sela in three sets in Acapulco.



Kyrgios lost the opening set and while serving during the second, he turned to a group of four Israeli fans sitting courtside and swore at them.



Isaac Cherem, who was among the group, explained...



"It wasn't like we were talking in the points or when Kyrgios was serving...it was only cheering in between the points," the 19-year-old told Fairfax Media.



"He [my friend] whispered and then Kyrgios said 'shut the f--- up.'



"He doesn't have the right to tell anything to the crowd. We weren't insulting him in any way. He can't tell anything to the fans because the fans are there to enjoy the game.



"To tell you the truth, I want him to apologise."



After the match, Kyrgios gestured to the group from his bench, after which Sela seemed to take exception and the duo were involved in what looked like a heated exchange before an official intervened.



Kyrgios has twice been fined by the ATP for his on-court antics, with the most recent being for tanking a match at the Shanghai Rolex Masters.