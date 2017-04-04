NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Djokovic says elbow healed, looking to return

2017-04-04 14:54
Novak Djokovic (Getty Images)
Belgrade - Novak Djokovic says playing against Spain in the Davis Cup quarter-finals could boost his form ahead of his return to competition.

Djokovic says "I haven't had too many matches recently, and that's what I need to get back in shape."

The Serb has dropped from his No 1 ranking after a slump in form following his French Open title last year.

Djokovic's most recent match was a loss to Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, in March.

He withdrew from Miami Open because of a lingering right elbow injury.

Djokovic says he no longer feels pain in the elbow.

Read more on:    novak djokovic  |  tennis
