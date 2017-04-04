Djokovic says elbow healed, looking to return

Belgrade - Novak Djokovic says playing against Spain in the
Davis Cup quarter-finals could boost his form ahead of his return to
competition.
Djokovic says "I haven't had too many matches recently,
and that's what I need to get back in shape."
The Serb has dropped from his No 1 ranking after a slump in
form following his French Open title last year.
Djokovic's most recent match was a loss to Nick Kyrgios in
the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, in March.
He withdrew from Miami Open because of a lingering right elbow
injury.
Djokovic says he no longer feels pain in the elbow.