ATP Tour

Djokovic saves five match points to reach Qatar final

2017-01-06 20:40
Novak Djokovic (Getty Images)
Doha - Novak Djokovic saved five match points against world No 42 Fernando Verdasco on Friday to reach the Qatar Open final where he could meet world No 1 Andy Murray.

Djokovic won a thrilling match 4-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-3 to progress to his second successive final in Doha but was earlier on the brink of a straight sets defeat as he trailed in the second set tie-break.

But through a combination of typical Djokovic grit and Verdasco errors he saved four match points at 6-2 down in the tiebreak and another when 7-6 behind.

"It's definitely one of the most exciting matches I have played," Djokovic said after coming back from five match points down for just the third time in his career.

"I haven't saved five match points many times. He (Verdasco) should have finished it off."

Djokovic's progress to the semi-finals had been serene and Friday's match was the first time the Serb had even dropped a set in Doha in almost two years.

Despite losing his opening service game, the world number two broke back in the eighth game.

But he was then immediately broken back by Verdasco, who not only served out for the set but then broke Djokovic's opening service game in the second.

Only after closing the tense second set tie-breaker, did Djokovic's victory seem likely.

His win keeps alive hopes of final clash between the top two players in the world.

Djokovic will play either Murray or the Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych in the final. Their semi-final is later on Friday.

Results from the ATP Qatar Open in Doha on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Semi-finals

Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) bt Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 4-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-3

