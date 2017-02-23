NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Dimitrov joins royal line-up at Queens

2017-02-23 13:57
Grigor Dimitrov (AFP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Grigor Dimitrov is the latest superstar to confirm his appearance at the 2017 Aegon Championship as preparation for Wimbledon.

The Bulgarian native joins the likes of world No 1 Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and 14-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal at the Queen's Club for the grass court event.

Dimitrov claimed the Aegon Championship title in 2014 but despite a dip in form, has rallied back into the top 15 and now views himself as a better player.

"I feel like I'm a better player, a better person, better everything," the 25-year-old told Eurosport.

"The grass court season is going to be a big thing for me with Queen's and then Wimbledon around the corner.

"I've seen the field, it's going to be very strong again, but I'm excited to see what my form is going to be like. I won the tournament a few years ago and I love it. It's the best way to prepare for Wimbledon."

Dimitrov’s latest results include a second appearance in a grand slam semi-final at the Australian Open, where he narrowly lost to Nadal.

Read more on:    atp tour  |  grigor dimitrov  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Top seed Raonic advances at Delray Beach

2017-02-23 08:47

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kepler: Hansie fixed matches long before getting caught Super Rugby: Weekend teams De Jager set for Bulls debut Mapoe on the wing for Cheetahs duel Marais set to start at fullback for Stormers
Philander harbours ODI ambitions Death overs still shaky for Proteas Sutton keeper may have bitten off more than he can chew Kolisi named Stormers skipper 9 South Africans in the money at cash-rich IPL

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 1 predictions!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 