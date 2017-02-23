Dimitrov joins royal line-up at Queens

Cape Town - Grigor Dimitrov is the latest superstar to confirm his appearance at the 2017 Aegon Championship as preparation for Wimbledon.



The Bulgarian native joins the likes of world No 1 Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and 14-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal at the Queen's Club for the grass court event.

Dimitrov claimed the Aegon Championship title in 2014 but despite a dip in form, has rallied back into the top 15 and now views himself as a better player.

"I feel like I'm a better player, a better person, better everything," the 25-year-old told Eurosport.

"The grass court season is going to be a big thing for me with Queen's and then Wimbledon around the corner.

"I've seen the field, it's going to be very strong again, but I'm excited to see what my form is going to be like. I won the tournament a few years ago and I love it. It's the best way to prepare for Wimbledon."

Dimitrov’s latest results include a second appearance in a grand slam semi-final at the Australian Open, where he narrowly lost to Nadal.