NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Davis Cup changes to bring stars back on board

2017-06-06 17:58
Tennis racket (Getty Images)
Related Links

Paris - Davis Cup matches will be played on a best-of-three set basis instead of the traditional five, organisers announced Tuesday, as a number of changes were made to the 117-year-old event.

The team tournament has struggled to get the sport's top players to commit to it on a regular basis in an already crammed tennis schedule.

In a series of reforms, it was announced that all singles matches will be played as best-of-three sets.

However, Davis Cup ties will retain the three-day format, with doubles still played on the Saturday over the best-of-five sets.

Other changes will see the finalists in both the Davis Cup and Fed Cup women's tournament guaranteed the choice of hosting their first-round tie in the following year.

The 'dead rubber' policy will also be amended to reduce the number of meaningless rubbers.

"The Davis Cup and Fed Cup are two of the most iconic team competitions in sport, but there is no doubt change is needed to ensure that we maximise their full potential," said International Tennis Federation president David Haggerty.

"While still needing annual general meeting approval, we are confident that our national associations will see that to vote for these reforms is to vote for the long-term future of our competitions and our sport."

The ITF also said that bids to host fixed venue finals for Davis Cup and Fed Cup have been received and are being assessed.

The changes are expected to be approved at the the next annual general meeting of the ITF in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in August.

World number one Andy Murray and nine-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal didn't play in the Davis Cup quarter-finals this year.

Nadal also skipped the opening round.

Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka opted out of the first-round tie against the United States where Switzerland lost 5-0.

Novak Djokovic, however, has played both ties for Serbia and has vowed to feature in September's semi-final against France even though it starts just five days after the end of the US Open.

Earlier this year, Spanish football star Gerard Pique revealed he was part of a consortium planning a World Cup of tennis tournament to rival the Davis Cup.

The plans which would see the whole tournament take place in one location have reportedly been backed by Murray, Djokovic and Nadal.

Nadal has been one of the Davis Cup schedule's most vocal critics.

"For many years they have been static," Nadal said of the ITF when speaking about the proposed new tournament in April in Madrid.

"They haven't moved with the times or looked for new solutions."

Djokovic also backed the plans after saying he had met personally with Pique "several times" and hoped the tournament "would come to life".

Read more on:    davis cup  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Rain stops play at French Open

2017-06-06 15:53

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
What would an all-local Bok side look like? Accomplished Cape Town runner killed in hit and run Vermeulen to miss entire France series? Jake: No-one asked me for advice on France Coetzee hints at all-SA based side to face France
Jake: No-one asked me for advice on France Coetzee confident woeful 2016 will not be repeated WP to get permanent 'Black African' cricket club? Gary Player pays tribute to Vincent Tshabalala Edgbaston: SA’s dirty word (or is it?)

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 