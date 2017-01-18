NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Czechs to miss Berdych in Davis Cup tie

2017-01-18 15:04
(File, AFP)
Prague - Tomas Berdych says he won't return to Melbourne next month to play for the Czech Republic in the first round of Davis Cup against Australia.

Berdych, who helped the country win the 2012-13 Davis Cup titles, announced his decision after beating Ryan Harrison 6-3, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 in the second round of Australian Open.

The 10th-ranked Czech says he wants to focus on the ATP tour.

Czech Republic captain Jaroslav Navratil will also miss Lukas Rosol and Adam Pavlasek for the February 3-5 series on an outdoor hard court at the Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club in Melbourne.

Jiri Vesely and veteran Radek Stepanek remain an option for Navratil to play singles.

Read more on:    davis cup  |  tomas berdych  |  tennis
JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
