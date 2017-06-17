NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Clay perfect preparation for grass - Raonic

2017-06-17 15:23
Milos Raonic (AFP)
Related Links

London - Canada's Milos Raonic says he is in great shape mentally thanks to the clay court season as he prepares to try and go one better than last year at the grass court tournaments of Queen's and Wimbledon.

The 26-year-old big serving Canadian, runner-up to British star Andy Murray at both Queen's and then Wimbledon in 2016, told The Times he feels even better having recovered from a hamstring injury which he said had been "exhausting mentally".

"Since I have started playing well on grass, the one thing I've accepted is that I won't play my best tennis (on the surface)," said Raonic ahead Queen's which gets underway on Monday.

"I'm excited to get out on the grass. It's where I can succeed and have great results, hopefully this year and in many years to come.

"One thing that does wonders for me leading up to the grass is how much more I have to put myself through mentally on the clay.

"It makes things flow a bit easier on the grass courts, takes a bit off mentally and lets me focus more on the physical aspects of moving, staying low, being a bit more aggressive and coming forward, rather than focusing so much on lateral movement," added Raonic, who reached the fourth round at the French Open.

Raonic was beaten by Murray in straight sets in last year's Wimbledon final but believes it opened up a whole new vista for him.

"I got to appreciate it at the end of the year when I was trying to finish at world No 3," said Raonic, again beaten by Murray after reaching the last four at the ATP World Tour finals.

"Without that result I wouldn't have been in that position, so that is when I had a chance to appreciate it.

"It wasn't as many steps forward as I would have liked, but it was something which was significant for me.

"Despite the bitter taste at Wimbledon, it was the best feeling I've had on court and the most volatile of feeling great for winning the semi-final (he beat Roger Federer) and then disappointment at not winning the final."

Read more on:    atp tour  |  milos raonic  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

This domestic worker outran poverty to finish the Comrades Marathon

5 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA 'A' dominate French Barbarians in Durban Ackermann praises SA ‘A’ effort in French Barbarians win Scotland stun Australia in Sydney Big guns out as US Open up for grabs Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
Boks await 'huge onslaught' from France EXCLUSIVE: How the Guptas captured the Proteas Serge Betsen chats to Sport24 Boks to win by 9 in Durban - bookies Philander: Proteas’ VERY nervous wait

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 