Becker: Novak can overtake Federer's 17 slams

Cape Town - Novak Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker said he hopes that the former world number one can get back to the excellence that has seen him claim 12 grand slam singles titles.



The 49-year-old Becker worked with the Serb from the beginning of 2014 up until they parted ways in December 2016 and contributed to six of Djokovic's 12 grand slam titles including 14 of his 30 Masters 1000 titles.

This year, Djokovic won the Australian and French Open titles but a disappointing end to the 2016 season saw the Serb dethroned by Andy Murray as the top-ranked player in the world. Djokovic then lost to Murray in the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals.

In an interview with Alo, Becker said there is no reason that his former charge cannot bounce back and regain the intensity that has brought him so much success.

"There isn't any reason why Novak cannot have that intensity again," said Becker. "He played well at the ATP Finals beating Nishikori in one of his best matches under my guide.

"Against Murray his level wasn't the one we expected to, but Novak didn't forget how to play big matches," Becker added that he was still in touch with Djokovic's coaching team and got the odd update as to how things were going.

"From what they have told me, he's intensified his practice sessions and I think he's not far from his best level."

With 12 slams, Djokovic is two behind Spain's Rafa Nadal who sits on 14 while both are behind Swiss superstar Roger Federer's tally of 17 grand slam titles.

Becker points out that as far as he is concerned it is not impossible for the 29-year-old Djokovic to overtake Federer's tally of 17 slams.

"How he played in the last three years, if he keeps himself healthy, motivated and hungry, he can do it. Rafa has not been winning a slam since two years, even if he had physical issues.

"So you cannot exclude him, at the Roland Garros he has the best chance to win a Major again. If he has a smart schedule, who knows, but among the two, Novak has more chances."