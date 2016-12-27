NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Becker: Novak can overtake Federer's 17 slams

2016-12-27 15:27
getty images, tennis, boris becker, french open, n
Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Novak Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker said he hopes that the former world number one can get back to the excellence that has seen him claim 12 grand slam singles titles.

The 49-year-old Becker worked with the Serb from the beginning of 2014 up until they parted ways in December 2016 and contributed to six of Djokovic's 12 grand slam titles including 14 of his 30 Masters 1000 titles.

This year, Djokovic won the Australian and French Open titles but a disappointing end to the 2016 season saw the Serb dethroned by Andy Murray as the top-ranked player in the world. Djokovic then lost to Murray in the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals. 

In an interview with Alo, Becker said there is no reason that his former charge cannot bounce back and regain the intensity that has brought him so much success. 

"There isn't any reason why Novak cannot have that intensity again," said Becker. "He played well at the ATP Finals beating Nishikori in one of his best matches under my guide. 

"Against Murray his level wasn't the one we expected to, but Novak didn't forget how to play big matches," Becker added that he was still in touch with Djokovic's coaching team and got the odd update as to how things were going.

"From what they have told me, he's intensified his practice sessions and I think he's not far from his best level."

With 12 slams, Djokovic is two behind Spain's Rafa Nadal who sits on 14 while both are behind Swiss superstar Roger Federer's tally of 17 grand slam titles.

Becker points out that as far as he is concerned it is not impossible for the 29-year-old Djokovic to overtake Federer's tally of 17 slams.

"How he played in the last three years, if he keeps himself healthy, motivated and hungry, he can do it. Rafa has not been winning a slam since two years, even if he had physical issues. 

"So you cannot exclude him, at the Roland Garros he has the best chance to win a Major again. If he has a smart schedule, who knows, but among the two, Novak has more chances."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Del Potro out of Australian Open

2016-12-24 13:14

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
De Kock, Philander hold key to big first innings Rassie backs Boks to bounce back WRAP: English Premiership Advantage Sri Lanka after Day 1 in PE Proteas bowlers fight back in PE
Tiger Woods poses as 'Mac Daddy Santa' Lancashire shut gate on Petersen CSA launches Proteas milestone program 5 memorable 'Shakes' Mashaba quotes Petersen apologises after 2-year ban

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

7 images from your weekend in sport
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 