NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Bautista Agut returns to Winston-Salem final

2017-08-26 08:49
Roberto Bautista Agut (Getty Images)
Related Links

Miami - Roberto Bautista Agut gets another shot at the Winston-Salem ATP Tour title, booking his second final berth in as many years on Friday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Jan-Lennard Struff.

The top-seeded Spaniard will meet Damir Dzumhur on Saturday after the Bosnian rallied for a 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Briton Kyle Edmund to reach his first ATP final.

Bautista Agut, who fell to fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in last year's Winston-Salem final, made just nine unforced errors, calmly recovering after an early break in the second set to seal the win in one hour and 13 minutes.

He showed imagination as well as consistency, keeping match-point alive with a shot between his legs from the baseline before racing forward to hit the match-winner off a drop shot.

"I'm happy to be in the final again," Bautista Agut, ranked 15th in the world, said. "It's going to be tough, but I'm ready."

Dzumhur, ranked 67th, got off to a slow start against Edmund as fatigue caught up with him.

He arrived in Winston-Salem on Monday after reaching the final of a lower-level Challenger tournament in the Dominican Republic at the weekend.

"I was a little bit tired," Dzumhur said of his listless first set. "In second set I tried to hold my serve and I broke him in a game when he was 40-15 up, and in that moment everything changed.

"My first final, this is a special day for me," he said.

Results from Winston-Salem ATP Tournament on Friday (x denotes seeded player):

Semi-finals

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x1) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-2, 6-4

Damir Dzumhur (BIH) bt Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1-6, 7-5, 6-3

Read more on:    atp tour  |  roberto bautista agut  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Gavrilova shocks Radwanska to reach New Haven final

10 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SIX jerseys worse than the Boks' red attire Sharks boss 'disappointed' in April Marx the best hooker in world rugby - Solomons Pumas humiliate woeful Blue Bulls Coetzee to break new ground in Salta?
All Blacks take Boks to Wellington in 2018 Will New York finally see Federer v Nadal? Alan Solomons chats to Sport24 SIX jerseys worse than the Boks' red attire Tipsters: Red Devils to keep rolling!

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 