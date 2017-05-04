Anderson reaches Estoril quarter-finals

Cape Town - South Africa’s Kevin Anderson has reached the quarter-finals of the Estoril Open in Portugal.

The South African No 1 defeated local qualifier Joao Domingues 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 in their Round of 16 clay-court duel on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Anderson defeated Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso 6-2, 6-3 in their first round match.

Anderson will now face second-seeded Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the quarter-finals on Friday.

The 30-year-old Anderson was ranked as high as No 10 in the ATP Rankings in 2015 before an injury-plagued 2016 saw his ranking drop significantly.

He is currently ranked 66th in the world by the ATP.