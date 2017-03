Cape Town - South Africa's No 1 tennis player, Kevin Anderson, has lost his second round match at the Miami Open on Friday.

Anderson, now ranked 74th in the world, was beaten in straight sets by Japanese second seed, Kei Nishikori, 6-4, 6-3.

Nishikori will play the winner of the Fernando Verdasco v Ernesto Escobedo clash in the third round.