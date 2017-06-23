NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Anderson battles injury as Wimbledon looms

2017-06-23 12:27
Kevin Anderson (AP)
Related Links

Sy Lerman

Cape Town - There is a special reason - as if one was needed - for top South African tennis player Kevin Anderson to overcome his battle against a niggling hamstring injury before the forthcoming Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament.

In last year's blue riband event on the famed London grass-courts, Anderson suffered the frustrating ignominy of losing his first round game against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin, not noted for his expertise on this particular surface, after winning the opening two sets and seemingly cruising to a comfortable victory.

But right now there is no certainty that Anderson will even be fit enough to take his place in the Wimbledon draw after still not making a tournament  appearance since he retired from his fourth round game in the French Open after trailing Croatia’s Marin Cilic 6-3, 3-0.

Anderson was a non-starter in the current Aegon Championships at the Queens Club, which has traditionally been one of his favourite events and he is only listed as an alternative for next week's Eastbourne tournament - the final warm-up before Wimbledon.

A source close to the Anderson camp suggested the current lack of action was aimed at the 6ft 8in big server nursing his injury in order to be fully fit for Wimbledon - but the lack of extended match competition cannot be ideal preparation for the switch to unfamiliar grass surfaces in particular.

And this is emphasised by the strong entry for the ATP 250 tournament at Eastbourne, headed by Novak Djokovic, Gael Monfils. Richard Gasquet and John Isner, who are all seeking further grass-court action before the big one at Wimbledon.

Furthermore, Anderson's condition takes on greater significance in that he is earmarked to be the only South African due to compete in the men's or women's singles at Wimbledon - a sombre situation as it stands and quite disconcerting should the number of South Africans in these events be reduced  to nil.

Read more on:    atp tour  |  wimbledon  |  kevin anderson  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Sharapova eyes World Team Tennis return

2017-06-23 07:19

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Fordyce attacked while on morning run Du Preez, Hougaard, Dreyer start for Boks Domingo on emergency flight back to SA Ex-Bok, Bulls No 8 dies Ellis Park on track to break crowd record
Spencer to join Mitchell at Bulls? De Villiers vows fightback after T20 rout Ex-Bok, Bulls No 8 dies Warburton benched, O'Mahony leads Lions Read returns, Ioane starts for All Blacks

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Springboks have won the hearts of South Africans - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 