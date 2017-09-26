NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Agassi to remain Djokovic's coach in 2018

2017-09-26 18:44
Andre Agassi (Getty Images)
Belgrade - Novak Djokovic's team has announced that Andre Agassi will remain his coach in 2018.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion stepped off the ATP Tour following Wimbledon, where he retired during his quarter-final against Tomas Berdych because of an elbow injury.

Djokovic brought Agassi into his team in May before the French Open. They worked together for two months.

After Wimbledon, there were doubts the American great would continue coaching the Serb.

Djokovic hired Agassi to repair his form, lost in the quarter-finals of the French Open and Wimbledon, and won in between at Eastbourne for his first title in six months.

He is expected to return to play at the Australian Open in January.

Video Highlights
Show more videos
