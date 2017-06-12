10-time individual sporting champions

Paris - Rafael Nadal won a record 10th French Open title against Stan Wawrinka in Sunday's final.

A look at an elite group of other athletes with 10 or more titles in the same event:

Bill Russell

The legendary Boston Celtics centre won a record 11 NBA championships as the franchise dominated the league in the late 1950s and throughout the 1960s. Russell, now 83, notably operated as player-coach during his final two title-winning seasons in 1968 and 1969. He was voted the NBA's Most Valuable Player five times and later inducted into the Hall of Fame. Team-mate Sam Jones, drafted after Boston's 1957 triumph, teamed up with Russell to win 10 of those 11 titles.

Phil Taylor

Phil "The Power" Taylor is the undisputed greatest darts player in history with a record 16 world titles. He won the first of those in 1990 before sweeping to eight in a row between 1995 and 2002. The 56-year-old has been instrumental in transforming darts into the force it is today, with 2017 set to be his final year on the professional circuit.

Ryan Giggs

The Manchester United great's career coincided with the club's most successful period in its history as the Welshman won a remarkable 13 Premier League titles. Giggs broke through as a teenager at Old Trafford, helping United end a 26-year wait as they claimed the 1992-93 league crown. He eventually retired in 2014, a year after United lifted the league trophy once more in Alex Ferguson's final season as manager.

Yogi Berra

One of baseball's greatest catchers, Berra won 10 World Series titles - more than any other player - as part of the star-studded New York Yankees teams in the 1940s and 1950s. Berra was an 18-time All Star and lined up alongside legends such as Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle. He then earned another ring as a coach with the crosstown rival Mets, winning the 1969 World Series, before earning two more titles after returning to the Yankees.

Margaret Court

Court's legacy as the most successful player in Grand Slam history has been overshadowed by her controversial and sustained outbursts over homosexuality. But she remains the only player in history to win 10 or more titles at a single Slam - lifting the Australian Open a staggering 11 times between 1960 and 1973. Her 24 major titles is one more than Serena Williams' Open era record.