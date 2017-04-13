Penalty! Read now ...

Cape Town - The internet is a tangled 'web' and stories can pass you by in seconds. Here are 10 soccer articles you may have missed on Wednesday, April 12.



1. SAFA appears to be dragging their feet with the appointment of Stuart Baxter as the next Bafana Bafana head coach...

2. Kaizer Chiefs have moved up to second on the PSL log after beating Bloemfontein Celtic at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein...

3. Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 100th European goal to give holders Real Madrid a comeback win at 10-man Bayern Munich...

4. Gavin Hunt has predicted that Mogakolodi Ngele will win the Goal of the Year award after scoring from 30 yards out...



5. Kjell Jonevret picked up his first Premiership win as Orlando Pirates coach after they beat nine-man Maritzburg United...

6. Spain international Marc Bartra is recovering after a successful wrist operation following the explosives attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus...



7. Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has revealed that club captain John Terry is not happy with his bit-part role under Antonio Conte...



8. Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has revealed that he told Khama Billiat to score two goals against SuperSport United...

9. Antoine Griezmann's penalty handed Atletico Madrid a slender 1-0 advantage over Leicester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final...

10. Ajax Cape Town have put further pressure on relegation threatened Highlands Park with victory in a PSL encounter in Cape Town...

