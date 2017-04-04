Penalty! Read now ...

Cape Town - The internet is a tangled 'web' and stories can pass you by in seconds. Here are 10 soccer articles you may have missed on Monday, April 3.

READ NOW:

1. According to widespread reports, Stuart Baxter told SAFA that he will only accept the Bafana Bafana job if his son is the goalkeeper coach...

2. Sunderland manager David Moyes was forced to apologise after threatening to slap a female journalist during a post-match interview...

3. Cape Town City moved back to the top of the PSL standings following a win over Chippa United at Athlone Stadium...

4. Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has said that SuperSport United counterpart Stuart Baxter will soon be confirmed as the new Bafana Bafana coach...

5. Cape Town City chairperson John Comitis has said that if Mamelodi Sundowns are serious about signing Lebohang Manyama they will have to table a R30m offer...

6. Mamelodi Sundowns boss Pitso Mosimane says Bafana Bafana interim coach Owen da Gama has been unreasonable with his use of left-back Tebogo Langerman...

7. Orlando Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret expressed his disappointment at the defensive performance of his players against FS Stars...

8. Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker believes that the Soweto giants still have a lot to improve on despite their victory over Mamelodi Sundowns...

9. Mauricio Pochettino has warned Chelsea that his Tottenham side are ready to capitalise on any more slips from the Premier League leaders...

10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return from suspension may be just the lift that Manchester United need as they attempt to improve their Premier League home form against Everton...

