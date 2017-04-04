NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Soccer

Penalty! Read now ...

2017-04-04 08:51
Lebohang Manyama (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The internet is a tangled 'web' and stories can pass you by in seconds. Here are 10 soccer articles you may have missed on Monday, April 3.

READ NOW:

1. According to widespread reports, Stuart Baxter told SAFA that he will only accept the Bafana Bafana job if his son is the goalkeeper coach... 

FULL STORY

2. Sunderland manager David Moyes was forced to apologise after threatening to slap a female journalist during a post-match interview... 

FULL STORY

3. Cape Town City moved back to the top of the PSL standings following a win over Chippa United at Athlone Stadium... 

FULL STORY

4. Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has said that SuperSport United counterpart Stuart Baxter will soon be confirmed as the new Bafana Bafana coach... 

FULL STORY

5. Cape Town City chairperson John Comitis has said that if Mamelodi Sundowns are serious about signing Lebohang Manyama they will have to table a R30m offer... 

FULL STORY

6. Mamelodi Sundowns boss Pitso Mosimane says Bafana Bafana interim coach Owen da Gama has been unreasonable with his use of left-back Tebogo Langerman... 

FULL STORY

7. Orlando Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret expressed his disappointment at the defensive performance of his players against FS Stars... 

FULL STORY

8. Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker believes that the Soweto giants still have a lot to improve on despite their victory over Mamelodi Sundowns... 

FULL STORY

9. Mauricio Pochettino has warned Chelsea that his Tottenham side are ready to capitalise on any more slips from the Premier League leaders... 

FULL STORY

10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return from suspension may be just the lift that Manchester United need as they attempt to improve their Premier League home form against Everton... 

FULL STORY

Read more on:    english premiership  |  psl  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

'Downs must pay R30m for Manyama, says Comitis

2017-04-03 21:20

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
CONFIRMED: Ackermann to leave Lions Desperate Stormers send SOS to Kiwi centre 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 6 WATCH: Willie le Roux howler makes headlines Gavin Hunt 'confirms' Stuart Baxter as Bafana coach
Franco Smith chats to Sport24 Who will partner Elgar in England? Wrinkles aside Ronaldo liked my work - bust sculptor Super Rugby axe: Aussies may strike Fikile says 'bye, bye bye' to Twitter

Latest Multimedia

Check how Mark Keohane did with his Round 6 picks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 