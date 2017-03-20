NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Soccer

Penalty! Read now ...

2017-03-20 11:56
Stuart Baxter is believed to be on Safa’s radar. (Themba Makofane Images)
Cape Town - The internet is a tangled 'web' and stories can pass you by in seconds. Here are 10 soccer articles you may have missed over the weekend.

READ NOW:

1. Free State Stars striker Mohamad Anas' post-match interview after Friday's 2-2 draw with Ajax Cape Town has been making waves...

FULL STORY

2. Baroka FC's Mxolisi Kunene said he was brave enough not to respect the Kaizer Chiefs defence during his epic solo run and goal against the Amakhosi...

FULL STORY

3. Ajax CT's Mark Mayambela said they were all disappointed after giving up the lead on two occasions against fellow PSL strugglers, Free State Stars...

FULL STORY

4. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admitted his side now faces an uphill battle to finish in the Premier League top four...

FULL STORY

5. Jose Mourinho praised Manchester United's refusal to let fatigue get the better of them as they kept their top four bid on course with a victory at Middlesbrough...

FULL STORY

6. After failing to meet its own deadline to announce Bafana Bafana’s new coach, the SA Football Association has laid the blame at the door of the media...

FULL STORY

7. The class of 2017 has what it takes to go far in the premier global event in South Korea...

FULL STORY

8. Safa’s Danny Jordaan has claimed that Ahmad Ahmad's victory over longtime CAF chief Issa Hayatou was orchestrated at Sun City last year...

FULL STORY

9. Tottenham overcame the absence of leading scorer Harry Kane to beat Southampton and close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea...

FULL STORY

10. Free State Stars coach Serame Letsoaka reckons that a point gained away from home was sufficient for his charges to help their PSL survival...

FULL STORY

Read more on:    soccer
