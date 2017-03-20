Penalty! Read now ...

Stuart Baxter is believed to be on Safa’s radar. (Themba Makofane Images)

Cape Town - The internet is a tangled 'web' and stories can pass you by in seconds. Here are 10 soccer articles you may have missed over the weekend.

1. Free State Stars striker Mohamad Anas' post-match interview after Friday's 2-2 draw with Ajax Cape Town has been making waves...

2. Baroka FC's Mxolisi Kunene said he was brave enough not to respect the Kaizer Chiefs defence during his epic solo run and goal against the Amakhosi...

3. Ajax CT's Mark Mayambela said they were all disappointed after giving up the lead on two occasions against fellow PSL strugglers, Free State Stars...

4. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admitted his side now faces an uphill battle to finish in the Premier League top four...

5. Jose Mourinho praised Manchester United's refusal to let fatigue get the better of them as they kept their top four bid on course with a victory at Middlesbrough...

6. After failing to meet its own deadline to announce Bafana Bafana’s new coach, the SA Football Association has laid the blame at the door of the media...

7. The class of 2017 has what it takes to go far in the premier global event in South Korea...

8. Safa’s Danny Jordaan has claimed that Ahmad Ahmad's victory over longtime CAF chief Issa Hayatou was orchestrated at Sun City last year...

9. Tottenham overcame the absence of leading scorer Harry Kane to beat Southampton and close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea...

10. Free State Stars coach Serame Letsoaka reckons that a point gained away from home was sufficient for his charges to help their PSL survival...

