Penalty! Read now ...

Cape Town - The internet is a tangled 'web' and stories can pass you by in seconds. Here are 10 soccer articles you may have missed over the weekend.
1. Free State Stars striker Mohamad Anas' post-match interview
after Friday's 2-2 draw with Ajax Cape Town has been making waves...
2. Baroka FC's Mxolisi Kunene said he was brave enough not to
respect the Kaizer Chiefs defence during his epic solo run and goal against the
Amakhosi...
3. Ajax CT's Mark Mayambela said they were all disappointed
after giving up the lead on two occasions against fellow PSL strugglers, Free
State Stars...
4. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admitted his side now faces an
uphill battle to finish in the Premier League top four...
5. Jose Mourinho praised Manchester United's refusal to let fatigue
get the better of them as they kept their top four bid on course with a victory
at Middlesbrough...
6. After failing to meet its own deadline to announce Bafana
Bafana’s new coach, the SA Football Association has laid the blame at the door
of the media...
7. The class of 2017 has what it takes to go far in the premier
global event in South Korea...
8. Safa’s Danny Jordaan has claimed that Ahmad Ahmad's victory
over longtime CAF chief Issa Hayatou was orchestrated at Sun City last year...
9. Tottenham overcame the absence of leading scorer Harry Kane
to beat Southampton and close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea...
10. Free State Stars coach Serame Letsoaka reckons that a point
gained away from home was sufficient for his charges to help their PSL
survival...
