Soccer

Penalty! Read now ...

2017-03-09 09:48
Sergi Roberto (Getty Images)
Cape Town - The internet is a tangled 'web' and stories can pass you by in seconds. Here are 10 soccer articles you may have missed on Wednesday, March 8.

1. Former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba's R4.1m compensation request was denied by SAFA, according to reports...

2. Sergi Roberto scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Barcelona capped a sensational Champions League fightback to reach the quarter-finals... 

3. The South African U20 soccer team lost in the semi-finals of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations, going down to Zambia after extra-time... 

4. Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane conceded that the departure of Keagan Dolly has left a void in the team that needs to be replaced... 

5. Arsene Wenger conceded he is in a "very difficult situation" after Arsenal's campaign hit a new low with a humiliating defeat to Bayern Munich... 

6. Sy Lerman reports on the PSL title race and how the current log table is not a true reflection... 

7. Leicester will reportedly offer caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare the job until the end of the season, after a promising start to his tenure... 

8. SuperSport United coach Stuart Baxter has explained that Orlando Pirates boss Kjell Jonevret faces a challenge in blending tactical discipline with freedom of expression... 

9. Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings has been given a five-match ban for stamping on the head of Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic... 

10. Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande has revealed his delight at signing a three-year contract extension with the club... 

