Soccer

Penalty! Read now ...

2017-02-13 09:51
Joey Barton and Robbie Brady (Getty Images)
Cape Town - The internet is a tangled 'web' and stories can pass you by in seconds. Here are 10 soccer articles you may have missed over the weekend.

1. Chaos descended on Loftus Versfeld after a number of disgruntled Orlando Pirates fans invaded the pitch and halted the match against Mamelodi Sundowns.

2. Ajax Cape Town suffered a second successive defeat in the PSL, going down to Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium in a Cape derby.

3. Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung says SA players do not seem to be as hungry for exposure as they used to be.

4. The unruly behaviour displayed by Bucs fans in the match against Mamelodi Sundowns was shameful - it brings the entire game into disrepute.

5. It’s time for Africans to stop allowing themselves to be treated like Lazaruses, writes S'Busiso Mseleku.

6. Juan Mata and Anthony Martial helped Manchester United extend their brilliant Premier League form as they outclassed Watford at Old Trafford.

7. The jet-heeled Sadio Mane scored a quick-fire brace as Liverpool revitalised their EPL campaign with an impressive win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

8. Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims his side's attacking efforts would be hailed more if someone else was in charge at Old Trafford.

9. Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino delivered a withering assessment of his team's defeat at Liverpool, labelling them "sloppy" and questioning their nerve.

10. Home debutant Robbie Brady scored a memorable free-kick to earn Burnley a draw that prevented Chelsea moving 12 points clear at the EPL summit.

