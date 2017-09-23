NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South-Africa

SuperSport reach Confederation Cup semis

2017-09-23 17:54
Ronwen Williams (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Ndola - SuperSport United twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Zesco at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday, a result which saw them advance to the Confederation Cup semi-finals on the away goals rule.

The Zambian side started full of purpose and were in front when John Chigandu smashed home a left-footed volley after a cross to the far post.

Zesco looked set to double their lead in the 11th minute, but Matsatsantsa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams made a brilliant double save to keep out Maybin Kalengo, before also denying Chigandu.

The South African side had their first opportunity when Phala hit the side-netting in the 23rd minute, with home ‘keeper Jacob Banda making a close-range block on Jeremy Brockie shortly afterwards.

The pressure paid off for the visitors when Phala pounced on a loose ball just outside the box and rifled in a low shot into the corner.

Bradley Grobler then wasted a great chance to put SuperSport ahead when he directed his parting shot wide of goal with Banda stranded off his line.

That miss proved costly as Zesco struck five minutes after half-time when David Odhiambo capitalised on a mistake at the back before finishing clinically.

Both teams then had chances as Tebogo Mokoena missed with a header before Dauti Musekwa fired wide after he made space for a shot 25 minutes from time for the hosts.

Thabo Mnyamane could have levelled the game in the 77th minute, but went wide with a header.

With the Zambians happy to shore things up for the final minutes of the game, SuperSport were unable to create any decent openings until deep into added time, when Clayton Daniels flicked a cross to the back post where Phala was on hand to sweep the ball over the line.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Wenger foresees massive transfer shake-up

2017-09-23 12:17

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Other live scores | View video clips
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Wallabies eyeing rare win in SA Cheetahs claim valuable Leinster scalp Ex-Bok: Players of colour treated unfairly Lions' Kwagga dreams of Bok call-up PSL referee in spotlight after howler
WRAP: PRO14 - Week 4 WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 11 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership Markram to make Test debut in Potch

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 