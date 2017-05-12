Sub Phala salvages draw for Matsatsantsa

Johannesburg - Substitute
Thuso Phala scored to salvage a 2-2 draw for SuperSport United against Horoya of Guinea on Friday in the opening CAF Confederation
Cup group game.
It was a disappointing start to Group D for the Pretoria club, who
had scored 11 goals in three home victories en route to the expanded
16-club mini-league phase.
England-born coach Stuart Baxter, who becomes South Africa boss later
this month, gambled by fielding seven reserves after a domestic match
three days ago.
But the fringe players were unable to stamp their authority on a
cold, wet and windy night at Lucas "Masterpieces" Moripe Stadium and
trailed twice.
Cameroonian Jean Francis Ebele nodded Horoya in front on 34 minutes
with a looping header after SuperSport failed to clear a long throw.
United levelled five minutes later with a brilliantly struck
free-kick by Keegan Ritchie, which flew over Malian goalkeeper Germain
Berthe into the net.
Horoya regained the lead six minutes into the second half when
Ghanaian Seyei Baffour scored with a low drive from outside the box.
Sensing defeat, Baxter brought on the leading Confederation Cup
scorer this season, five-goal Jeremy Brockie from New Zealand, and
Phala.
They combined on 82 minutes to rescue the South African side with a
Brockie dummy opening the defence and Phala raced through to score with a
low shot.
Title-holders TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo host CF
Mounana of Gabon on Sunday in the other Group D match day 1 fixture.