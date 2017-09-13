Cape Town - A comprehensive wrap of all the collated matches, kick-off times, results and match reports for all the midweek Absa Premiership matches.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
Free State Stars 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns - MATCH REPORT
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
AmaZulu FC 1-1 Maritzburg United - MATCH REPORT
SuperSport United 2-0 Platinum Stars - MATCH REPORT
Chippa United 1-3 Baroka FC - MATCH REPORT
Polokwane City 1-2 Bloemfontein Celtic - MATCH REPORT
Orlando Pirates 1-0 Ajax Cape Town - MATCH REPORT
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Wits 1-3 Golden Arrows - MATCH REPORT
Cape Town City FC 0-2 Kaizer Chiefs - MATCH REPORT