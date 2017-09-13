NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WRAP: PSL

2017-09-13 21:50
Cape Town - A comprehensive wrap of all the collated matches, kick-off times, results and match reports for all the midweek Absa Premiership matches.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Free State Stars 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns - MATCH REPORT

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12            

AmaZulu FC 1-1 Maritzburg United - MATCH REPORT

SuperSport United 2-0 Platinum Stars - MATCH REPORT

Chippa United 1-3 Baroka FC - MATCH REPORT

Polokwane City 1-2 Bloemfontein Celtic - MATCH REPORT

Orlando Pirates 1-0 Ajax Cape Town - MATCH REPORT

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Wits 1-3 Golden Arrows - MATCH REPORT

Cape Town City FC 0-2 Kaizer Chiefs - MATCH REPORT

