PSL

WRAP: PSL

2017-04-30 19:00
Cape Town - A comprehensive wrap of all the collated matches, scores and match reports from this weekend's Absa Premiership matches.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Golden Arrows 0-2 Mamelodi Sundowns - MATCH REPORT

Highlands Park 0-2 Bidvest Wits - MATCH REPORT

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Free State Stars 1-2 Polokwane City - MATCH REPORT

SuperSport United 2-2 Kaizer Chiefs - MATCH REPORT

Orlando Pirates 2-1 Chippa United - MATCH REPORT

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Ajax Cape Town 2-0 Platinum Stars - MATCH REPORT

Baroka FC 1-1 Bloemfontein Celtics - MATCH REPORT

WRAP: English Premiership

2017-04-30 19:25

Fixtures
Monday, 01 May 2017
Maritzburg United v Cape Town City FC, Harry Gwala Stadium 15:00
Wits v Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Stadium 17:00
Wednesday, 03 May 2017
SuperSport United v Bloemfontein Celtic, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Thursday, 04 May 2017
Mamelodi Sundowns v Platinum Stars, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 18:00
Wits v Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
