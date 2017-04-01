NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

WRAP: PSL

2017-04-01 22:10
Cape Town - A comprehensive wrap of all the collated matches, scores and match reports from this weekend's Absa Premiership matches.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Golden Arrows 2-1 Highlands Park - MATCH REPORT

SuperSport United 0-1 Baroka FC - MATCH REPORT

Wits 2-0 Platinum Stars - MATCH REPORT

Free State Stars 3-2 Orlando Pirates - MATCH REPORT

Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Mamelodi Sundowns - MATCH REPORT

Maritzburg United 2-1 Ajax Cape Town - MATCH REPORT

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

Polokwane City v Bloemfontein Celtic - 15:00

MONDAY, APRIL 3

Cape Town City FC v Chippa United - 19:30

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

Mamelodi Sundowns v Bloemfontein Celtic - 19:30

