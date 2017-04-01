Cape Town - A comprehensive wrap of all the collated matches, scores and match reports from this weekend's Absa Premiership matches.
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
Golden Arrows 2-1 Highlands Park - MATCH REPORT
SuperSport United 0-1 Baroka FC - MATCH REPORT
Wits 2-0 Platinum Stars - MATCH REPORT
Free State Stars 3-2 Orlando Pirates - MATCH REPORT
Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Mamelodi Sundowns - MATCH REPORT
Maritzburg United 2-1 Ajax Cape Town - MATCH REPORT
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
Polokwane City v Bloemfontein Celtic - 15:00
MONDAY, APRIL 3
Cape Town City FC v Chippa United - 19:30
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
Mamelodi Sundowns v Bloemfontein Celtic - 19:30