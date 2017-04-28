Wits win to keep title hopes alive

Cape Town - Highlands Park's relegations
woes worsened after suffering a 2-0 loss to Bidvest Wits in their Absa Premiership
match at the Makhulong Stadium on Friday night.
The loss sees Highlands move
to the bottom of the log table. They currently have 22 points which is the same
as Baroka FC, but with an inferior goal difference.
The home team were extremely
poor on the night and offered very little in terms of an attacking threat.
Wits, on the other hand,
looked cool, calm and collected, easily dispatching of Gordon Igesund’s men.
Both of Wits goals came in
the opening half in a victory that sees them in contention for the league title
once more.
The win sees Wits in third
place on the table, only two points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who
also won 2-0 on Friday night after beating Golden Arrows.
Wits opened the scoring in
the 19th minute when Granwald Scott found the corner of the net with
a superb shot from the edge of the box.
Five minutes from half-time
the Clever Boys scored their second goal when a swift passing move ended with
Vincent Pule slotting the ball home after latching onto a pass from Mogakolodi
Ngele.
The second half was not as
entertaining as the first with the only real threat coming around the 68th
minute mark when Wits’ Buhle Mkhwanazi headed a Daine Klate cross inches wide
of the target.
The Clever Boys took their
foot off the pedal after that and cruised to a comfortable win as Highlands
struggled to threaten in attack.