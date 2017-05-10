NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Wits stunned by FS Stars

2017-05-10 21:49
Mohammed Anas (Gallo)
Cape Town - Free State Stars stunned Bidvest Wits 3-1 in an Absa Premiership match at the Goble Park Stadium in Bethlehem on Wednesday night.

The win sees Ea Lla Koto climb up to the 12th spot on the league standings, while the Clever Boys remain at the top of the table with two games left.

Ea Lla Koto had a chance to take an early lead from a free-kick in the ninth minute, but Tamsanqa Teyise's effort from the set-piece was saved by Wits goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs.

But the veteran shot-stopper was beaten 15 minutes later when Makhehlene Makhaula pulled the trigger from outside the box and the ball hit the back of the net to make it 1-0 to Stars.

Wits were finding it difficult to break Stars defence. Mogakolodi Ngele, the Wits striker, was neutralised by the Stars central defenders Rooi Mahamutsa and Tamsanqa Teyise.

Ea Lla Koto were able to contain the Clever Boys until the match blew the half-time whistle and Stars were leading 1-0 during the half-time much to the delight of the home crowd.

The Clever Boys came very close to levelling matters twelve minutes into the second-half, but Vincent Phiri's effort which had beaten Thela Ngobeni in Stars goal hit the upright.

It was soon 2-0 to Stars in the 65th minute when Mohammed Anas fired home after Sifiso Mbhele's effort had hit the upright and the former punished the Wits the defence.

Ten minutes later, Wits striker Cuthbert Malajila hit the back of the net to make it 2-1 for his side. But the visitors were reduced to 10 men after Sifiso Myeni received a straight red card.

Stars then took advantage of their numerical advantage as Sinethemba Jantjie scored in the last minute and the home side recorded a 3-1 victory over Wits.

Read more on:    wits  |  free state stars  |  psl  |  soccer
Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Beyond the River: How a friendship turned to gold
 
 
