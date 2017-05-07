Wits maintain PSL top spot

Cape Town - Wits were able to maintain top spot in the Absa Premiership after beating Maritzburg United 1-0 in a league match at Bidvest Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The win sees Wits on 57 points from 27 matches, three points above second placed Mamelodi Sundowns who managed to beat Orlando Pirates 2-0 also on Sunday afternoon.

The loss for Maritzburg does not see them drop out of the top eight as they currently occupy seventh place with 35 points from 27 matches.

Wits started positively with Gabadinho Mhango trying his luck from distance in the fifth minute, but his effort sailed inches over the crossbar.

Ten minutes later Thulani Hlatshwayo came close to scoring for Wits when he met a dangerous free-kick into the box, but his header went narrowly wide of the target.

In the 20th minute Maritzburg created their first real chance with Lebohang Maboe creating some space for himself on the edge of the box, but his powerful shot was well-saved by Moeneeb Josephs.

Five minutes later Mogakolodi Ngele should have given the home side the lead when he broke through on goal, but fired over the target with just the keeper to beat.

Neither side could find a goal before the half time whistle and entered the break all-square.

Wits came out firing in the second half and almost scored two minutes after the restart when Thulani Hlatshwayo met a cross from Mogakolodi Ngele, but his header shaved the wrong side of the post.

Ten minutes later Wits did manage to take the lead when Phumlani Ntshangase headed home a free-kick delivered into the box by Phakamani Mahlambi, 1-0.

Maritzburg tried to find their way back into the match and came close to levelling matters in the 72nd minute when Kurt Lentjies met a cross into the box, but his header sailed just over the target with the keeper caught off his line.

Martizburg pushed hard for the equaliser in the final 15 minutes of the game, but could not break down a well-organised Wits defence.