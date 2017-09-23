NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Wits end Pirates' unbeaten streak

2017-09-23 22:02
Gerald Phiri of Wits and Musa Nyatama of Orlando Pirates (Gallo Images)
Johannesburg - Wits held onto an early lead to register a 1-0 PSL win over Orlando Pirates at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Clever Boys were ahead after only four minutes when a deep cross into the box fell kindly for Gerald Phiri, who lashed in a low drive from 10-yards out.

Thabo Qalinge was unfortunate not to level matters five minutes later when he left two defenders for dead before digging out a shot which flew into the bar.

Wits had a penalty appeal turned down three minutes later when Amr Gamal was tackled from behind by Happy Jele in the box.

The Buccaneers enjoyed some better passages of play in the final 20 minutes of the half, but they struggled to break down the home side's defence. There was a chance for Thabo Matlaba a few minutes before the break, but his grass-cutter was kept out by the feet of goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs.

Early second half play saw the two teams trading blows, the game finely balanced, although neither goalkeeper was called into any serious action as chances failed to materialise.

But Josephs had work to do against his former club on 70 minutes when he got down smartly to keep out a testing drive from Mpho Makola.

The home team worked extremely hard in the closing moments of the game to see out the win, while for Bucs coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, it was a first loss of the season.

Liverpool claim thrilling win over Leicester

2017-09-23 21:11

