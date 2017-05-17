Wits crowned PSL champions!

Cape Town - Wits have been crowned the 2016/2017 Absa Premiership champions for the first time following a 2-0 win over Polokwane City at Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday.

Mamelodi Sundowns, the only team with a chance of hauling the Clever Boys in, could only draw 2-2 with Maritzburg United.

James Keene got Wits off to the perfect start with a headed goal from a Reeve Frosler cross in the third minute. They doubled their lead in the second half when Daine Klate scored with a left-footed finish into the bottom corner of George Chigova's net.

At the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Maritzburg United stunned Sundowns thanks to goals from Brian Oyango and Evans Rusike to lead 2-0 with 5 minutes remaining.

Yannick Zakri pulled two goals back for the Brazilians in quick succession but it was a case of too little, too late for Pitso Mosimane's men.

The final fixtures of the season see Wits travel away to Kaizer Chiefs while Sundowns will face Highlands Park, also in an away fixture.



