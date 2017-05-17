NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Wits crowned PSL champions!

2017-05-17 21:30
Daine Klate (Supplied)
Cape Town - Wits have been crowned the 2016/2017 Absa Premiership champions for the first time following a 2-0 win over Polokwane City at Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday. 

Mamelodi Sundowns, the only team with a chance of hauling the Clever Boys in, could only draw 2-2 with Maritzburg United. 

James Keene got Wits off to the perfect start with a headed goal from a Reeve Frosler cross in the third minute. They doubled their lead in the second half when Daine Klate scored with a left-footed finish into the bottom corner of George Chigova's net.

At the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Maritzburg United stunned Sundowns thanks to goals from Brian Oyango and Evans Rusike to lead 2-0 with 5 minutes remaining. 

Yannick Zakri pulled two goals back for the Brazilians in quick succession but it was a case of too little, too late for Pitso Mosimane's men. 

The final fixtures of the season see Wits travel away to Kaizer Chiefs while Sundowns will face Highlands Park, also in an away fixture.


Read more on:    mamelodi sundowns  |  wits  |  psl  |  soccer
As it happened: Bidvest Wits 2-0 Polokwane City

30 minutes ago

Bok team: Instability reigns supreme Ex-Bok finds peace after career-ending injury Sonny Bill catches up with 'bro' Parnell Hey Allister, load the Boks with Lions! Carr: We're closing the gap on Kiwi sides
Leyds at 10 for Stormers, Senatla at wing Alexander: No SA team will be in wilderness Murray puzzled after early Rome exit SuperSport coy on Baxter's replacement WTA chief attacks Sharapova's French Open snub

Fixtures
Saturday, 27 May 2017
Ajax Cape Town v Baroka FC, Cape Town Stadium 15:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Wits, FNB Stadium 15:00
Free State Stars v Chippa United, Goble Park 15:00
Maritzburg United v Bloemfontein Celtic, Harry Gwala Stadium 15:00
SuperSport United v Platinum Stars, Lucas Moripe Stadium 15:00
Highlands Park v Mamelodi Sundowns, Makhulong Stadium 15:00
Golden Arrows v Orlando Pirates, Moses Mabhida Stadium 15:00
Polokwane City v Cape Town City FC, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Mark Keohane on the Boks' 2019 RWC pool draw
 
 
