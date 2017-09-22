Vilakazi: I've moved to the next level at Sundowns

Cape Town - Sibusiso Vilakazi remains confident that he made the right choice in leaving Bidvest Wits to join Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns won the league title in the 2015/16 season, and signed Vilakazi ahead of the 2016/17 campaign.

But instead of being able to help the Brazilians successfully defend their domestic title, Vilakazi saw his former team Bidvest Wits claiming both the league and MTN8 crowns last season.

However, the 27-year-old Bafana Bafana playmaker did get to play for Sundowns in the FIFA Club World Cup in Japan, which was reward for them winning the 2016 CAF Champions League.

Vilakazi has also been a regular feature in Downs' 2017 Champions League campaign, in which they play Wydad Casablanca for a place in the semi-finals on Saturday night.

And he feels that the additional international experience has more than made up for Sundowns' relative lack of domestic success over the last year.

"There are no regrets," he told The Star.

"Yes, on the other side they won the league and they did well for themselves. But at the same time I came here and I played at the Club World Cup, a different level.

"I won the CAF Super Cup, a different level. I am in the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League, a different level. I took my game to the next level by coming to Sundowns."

He believes that participating in Africa will improve his overall game.

"I am now competing at a higher level. Bigger than anything you can do in the PSL. The Champions League doesn't just test your football," Vilakazi explained.

"It also tests your mental strength because of the things you have to endure, from the travelling to the hostile crowds and the tricks clubs play when you're in their backyard."