Victor Gomes receives backlash for dubious decisions

Cape Town - Referee Victor Gomes dented the Absa Premiership survival hopes of Baroka FC after a number of dubious decisions in their 3-2 defeat to Golden Arrows on Saturday.

Gomes left the Baroka bench in uproar with many fans later labelling the referee's performance as one of the worst seen in the PSL.



The 34-year-old Gomes first threw Baroka a lifeline, awarding them a dubious penalty when Arrows 'keeper Nkosingiphile Gumede collected the ball with an alleged "high knee" being raised.

Richard Matloga fired home the resultant spot-kick, but Gomes then inexplicably ruled out the goal for "encroachment" - when no one was actually inside the penalty area!

The five-goal thriller was marred by the questionable officiating on the day and could now see Baroka lose out on their top-flight status.

Baroka are bottom of the PSL standings with two matches remaining.

The team that finishes last will be relegated to the National First Division (NFD), with the second last placed side to contest a three-team promotion-relegation mini-series against the teams finishing second and third in the NFD.

Many disgruntled fans took to social media to criticise Gomes' performance and the generally poor standard of South African officiating in the league.

Victor is star of the show again @goldenarrowsfc1 3-2 @Baroka_FC he should give the players a chance sometimes! #MOM — Matthew Booth (@MatthewBoothZA) May 13, 2017

#ssdiski clearly #VictorGomes did not apply any of these @FIFAcom rules. Which rule did he apply and where does he get them? #Absaprem pic.twitter.com/Da9RLE5zac — Eseu Matabane (@neraeseu) May 13, 2017

gomes always the victor of stealing the spotlight for the wrong decisions. — Phetso (@TapsMagic) May 15, 2017