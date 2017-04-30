NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Urban Warriors punish Dikwena to jump to 10th

2017-04-30 18:19
Ajax Cape Town flag (TEAMtalk)
Related Links

Cape Town - Ajax Cape Town moved into 10th place on the Absa Premiership log standings, following a commanding 2-0 win over Platinum Stars at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday afternoon. 

The Urban Warriors were the better team throughout, as they jump to within two points of the top eight. Grant Margeman and Ndiviwe Mdabuka scored on the day for the hosts. 

Margeman opened the scoring as early as the sixth minute, with the hard-working midfielder running onto a precise through ball by Travis Graham - steadying himself and firing through the legs of Mbongeni Mzimela. This was his third goal in South Africa's top-flight. 

The Cape side continued to dominate the clash, but failed to make Dikwena pay as Prince Nxumalo missed a succession of chances. 

Mbongeni Mzimela, the savior on two occasions for the Phokeng-based club, punched clear a Nxumalo's header attempt before saving with his feet in the 42nd minute - again to deny the KwaZulu-Natal born forward. 

Dikwena showed more promise following the break, with Mosa Lebusa on hand to clear off-the-line four minutes into the second stanza. 

Ajax Cape Town, though, still looked the better of the two sides with Nathan Paulse and Thabo Mosadi missing successive chances at the other end of the park. 

The hosts, though, would finally double their advantage as Mdabuka's deflected shot bounced into the back of the net in the 66th minute. 

Platinum Stars failed to deliver any serious goal threat in the closing stages as the Cape club returned to winning ways, to ease their relegation woes. 

NEXT ON SPORT24X

United top four hopes dealt blow by plucky Swansea

2017-04-30 15:40

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mallett fumes over disallowed Cheetahs try Sharks bag vital win in Argentina Kings put woeful Rebels to the sword Chris Cloete is Kings’ new domkrag Is reshuffling on the cards at the Bulls?
Sunderland relegated from Premier League Louw lashes ‘non-existent’ Stormers defence Anderson shows glimpses of best form Ilie Nastase says sorry All Blacks sweat after Read breaks thumb v Cheetahs

Fixtures
Monday, 01 May 2017
Maritzburg United v Cape Town City FC, Harry Gwala Stadium 15:00
Wits v Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Stadium 17:00
Wednesday, 03 May 2017
SuperSport United v Bloemfontein Celtic, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Thursday, 04 May 2017
Mamelodi Sundowns v Platinum Stars, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 18:00
Wits v Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane lauds the Kings and picks the Sharks to lose
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 