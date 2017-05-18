Twitter reaction: Wits claim PSL title

Cape Town - In what was the best Absa Premiership campaign to date, Bidvest Wits claimed the league title with a 2-0 victory over Polokwane City.

This came after Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 2-2 draw against Maritzburg United in Pretoria.

Last month, five teams including Cape Town City, SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs were all tight-knit at the summit of the log standings as the title race began to reach its boiling point.

But it was Wits and Sundowns who had the legs to see it through with just one matchday left after Wednesday evenings results.

As the official brought Sundowns-Maritzburg clash to a close, Gavin Hunt was brought to tears as he added a fourth league title to his illustrious resume.

The coach previously guided SuperSport United to three Premiership crowns before switching allegiance to the Clever Boys.

HERE IS HOW TWITTER REACTED TO WITS CLINCHING THE TITLE:





Shout out to @BidvestWits for winning the @OfficialPSL #AbsaPrem 2016/17 season - Well deserved ???? — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) May 17, 2017

I've reported on league title deciders, starting with Santos 2002 in EL. But tonight was special, the stories! Hail the champs! @BidvestWits pic.twitter.com/lb99og4hPK — Velile Mbuli (@Veli_Mbuli) May 17, 2017

Congratulations BIDVEST WITS!! DESERVED 2016/2017 ABSA PREMIERSHIP CHAMPIONS ???????? @BidvestWits — Motshidisi Mohono (@MotshidisiM) May 17, 2017

Congrats to @BidvestWits -the clever boys - on taking the league. Magnificent performance. You make us proud! — Adam Habib (@AdHabb) May 17, 2017

Bidtvest wits well done pic.twitter.com/eBpjenQpHk — Brian Mogoshi (@BTM_Mogoshi) May 17, 2017

THEY HAVE DONE IT!

Bidvest Wits are the #AbsaPrem champions! pic.twitter.com/575HEvoOub — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) May 17, 2017

Congratulations to @BidvestWits who are the new PSL ???? CHAMPIONS. They've beaten Mamelodi Sundowns to the title. #PSL #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/PltjpwY6At — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) May 17, 2017

Congratulations to the NEW PSL CHAMPIONS!!!

BidVest Wits claim it in front of their home crowd after a brilliant Season!!

?????????????????????????????? — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 17, 2017