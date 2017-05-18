NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Twitter reaction: Wits claim PSL title

2017-05-18 07:34
Bidvest Wits (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - In what was the best Absa Premiership campaign to date, Bidvest Wits claimed the league title with a 2-0 victory over Polokwane City.

This came after Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 2-2 draw against Maritzburg United in Pretoria.

Last month, five teams including Cape Town City, SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs were all tight-knit at the summit of the log standings as the title race began to reach its boiling point.

But it was Wits and Sundowns who had the legs to see it through with just one matchday left after Wednesday evenings results.

As the official brought Sundowns-Maritzburg clash to a close, Gavin Hunt was brought to tears as he added a fourth league title to his illustrious resume.

The coach previously guided SuperSport United to three Premiership crowns before switching allegiance to the Clever Boys.

HERE IS HOW TWITTER REACTED TO WITS CLINCHING THE TITLE:


Read more on:    bidvest wits  |  psl  |  gavin hunt  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Romero at the ready in Man United stalemate

13 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bok team: Instability reigns supreme Sonny Bill catches up with 'bro' Parnell Hey Allister, load the Boks with Lions! Super Rugby: Weekend teams Leyds at 10 for Stormers, Senatla at wing
Leyds at 10 for Stormers, Senatla at wing Alexander: No SA team will be in wilderness Murray puzzled after early Rome exit SuperSport coy on Baxter's replacement WTA chief attacks Sharapova's French Open snub

Fixtures
Saturday, 27 May 2017
Ajax Cape Town v Baroka FC, Cape Town Stadium 15:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Wits, FNB Stadium 15:00
Free State Stars v Chippa United, Goble Park 15:00
Maritzburg United v Bloemfontein Celtic, Harry Gwala Stadium 15:00
SuperSport United v Platinum Stars, Lucas Moripe Stadium 15:00
Highlands Park v Mamelodi Sundowns, Makhulong Stadium 15:00
Golden Arrows v Orlando Pirates, Moses Mabhida Stadium 15:00
Polokwane City v Cape Town City FC, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks' 2019 RWC pool draw
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 