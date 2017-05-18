Twitter reaction: Wits claim PSL title

Cape Town - In what was the best Absa Premiership campaign to date, Bidvest Wits claimed the league title with a 2-0 victory over Polokwane City.
This came after Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 2-2 draw against Maritzburg United in Pretoria.
Last month, five teams including Cape Town City, SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs were all tight-knit at the summit of the log standings as the title race began to reach its boiling point.
But it was Wits and Sundowns who had the legs to see it through with just one matchday left after Wednesday evenings results.
As the official brought Sundowns-Maritzburg clash to a close, Gavin Hunt was brought to tears as he added a fourth league title to his illustrious resume.
The coach previously guided SuperSport United to three Premiership crowns before switching allegiance to the Clever Boys.
