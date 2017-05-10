Tshabalala returns to training

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs have received a boost with the news that Siphiwe Tshabalala will return to training on Wednesday after recovering from a minor injury.

The Bafana Bafana international suffered a "strained muscle a week ago during the league match against SuperSport United", according to the club's official website.

"The injury required some rest to heal properly. He has recovered now and will resume full training on Wednesday," said Amakhosi physiotherapist David Milner.

The 32-year-old has netted seven league goals for the Glamour Boys in 23 matches this term and has been one of their most influential performers.

After missing the 1-1 draw with Golden Arrows last weekend, 'Shabba' could potentially be available for his side's next game, away to Polokwane City on Saturday.

In other team news, Milner said that left-back Sibusiso Khumalo is still dealing with a knee ligament issue and will be out for another 10 days.

Right-back Kgotso Moleko has returned to training after a hamstring problem that kept him sidelined for the last three weeks.