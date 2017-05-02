NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Tinkler concerned pressure may have affected City

2017-05-02 17:51
Eric Tinkler (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler says it's possible the pressure of challenging for the title could have resulted in the 1-0 defeat to Maritzburg United on Monday.

City went into the match in KZN just one point off the top of the league standings after a 3-2 home win over Kaizer Chiefs the previous week.

But they were second best for most of the afternoon and barely managed to threaten the Maritzburg goal.

From a tactical or technical point of view, Tinkler says it's difficult to identify the exact reasons for his side's poor showing.

"I can't really point the finger at one person. Collectively we were very, very poor," he told the media after the game.

"Tactically, we were poor, decision making, we were poor, and I don't think it was Maritzburg putting us under pressure. I don't think Maritzburg's shape was good, we just didn't show up.

"For that, I must take responsibility because the (City) players looked very flat, we didn't look motivated, we panicked every time we got on the ball."

He feels it may be a mental issue his men are now facing.

"The minute we would start (to press) we gave the ball away to them, and that raises questions in my head, was it too much pressure leading up to this game, or did I not motivate them enough knowing that we've just come off a good result against Chiefs?"

City are two points behind pace-setters Bidvest Wits and must still play Free State Stars (this Friday at home), SuperSport (away), Golden Arrows (home) and Polokwane City (away).

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Nonyane back in training after lengthy injury layoff

37 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Lions star escapes armed robbery tragedy Bulls baffle with Boom signing 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 10 Hennie Bekker: Stormers have no defensive pattern Crocked Stormers face hurting Hurricanes
Ngoepe’s MLB debut couldn’t be scripted any better Lions star escapes armed robbery tragedy CSA announces 'top-up' contract players Kings: We can achieve more with time Hennie Bekker: Stormers have no defensive pattern

Fixtures
Wednesday, 03 May 2017
SuperSport United v Bloemfontein Celtic, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Thursday, 04 May 2017
Mamelodi Sundowns v Platinum Stars, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 18:00
Wits v Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Friday, 05 May 2017
Cape Town City FC v Free State Stars, Cape Town Stadium 20:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane lauds the Kings and picks the Sharks to lose
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 