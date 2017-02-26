Tight security should keep derby safe

Johannesburg - Stadium Management SA (SMSA) has assured supporters that security will be tight at the Soweto derby, but issued a warning to fans to behave themselves.

SMSA communications manager Sisa Majola said: “We pride ourselves in having world-class safety and security measures at our venues at all times. In fact, our preparations began in December.

"We are working on plans that have been in place between us, the league and the clubs.

“Through the clubs, the police and our security providers, we will look to ensure top services behind the scenes and let fans enjoy the entertainment around the precinct and the match itself.”

Majola said there would be more than 1 800 security personnel to complement a substantial police presence.

Public transportation

“In fact, that is more than the required amount in terms of the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act of 2010,” Majola said.

“We also always acquire the best in the field, including our risk adviser, Patrick Ronan, who wrote the act and who has been part of more than 30 Soweto derby plans since we began managing FNB Stadium in 2009.”

SMSA confirmed that tickets were still available, starting from R70 through Computicket and Shoprite/Checkers outlets.

He said the past two encounters at the stadium – the country’s biggest venue that SMSA limits to 87 436 spectators – were sold-out affairs.

The gates open at 11:30.

Majola encouraged fans to utilise public transportation and to arrive early.