NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Tight security should keep derby safe

2017-02-26 06:02
Soweto Derby (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Timothy Molobi

-

Johannesburg - Stadium Management SA (SMSA) has assured supporters that security will be tight at the Soweto derby, but issued a warning to fans to behave themselves.

SMSA communications manager Sisa Majola said: “We pride ourselves in having world-class safety and security measures at our venues at all times. In fact, our preparations began in December.

"We are working on plans that have been in place between us, the league and the clubs.

“Through the clubs, the police and our security providers, we will look to ensure top services behind the scenes and let fans enjoy the entertainment around the precinct and the match itself.”

Majola said there would be more than 1 800 security personnel to complement a substantial police presence.

Public transportation

“In fact, that is more than the required amount in terms of the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act of 2010,” Majola said.

“We also always acquire the best in the field, including our risk adviser, Patrick Ronan, who wrote the act and who has been part of more than 30 Soweto derby plans since we began managing FNB Stadium in 2009.”

SMSA confirmed that tickets were still available, starting from R70 through Computicket and Shoprite/Checkers outlets.

He said the past two encounters at the stadium – the country’s biggest venue that SMSA limits to 87 436 spectators – were sold-out affairs.

The gates open at 11:30.

Majola encouraged fans to utilise public transportation and to arrive early

Read more on:    smsa  |  soweto derby  |  sisa majola  |  johannesburg  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Chiefs’ draw with Ajax puts them second

16 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Stormers 37-24 Bulls As it happened: Cheetahs 25-28 Lions Proteas power to easy victory in 3rd ODI Ex-All Black, O'Connor held in Paris over cocaine AB de Villiers tops 9 000 ODI runs
Philander harbours ODI ambitions Death overs still shaky for Proteas Sutton keeper may have bitten off more than he can chew Kolisi named Stormers skipper 9 South Africans in the money at cash-rich IPL

Fixtures
26 February 2017
Maritzburg United v Free State Stars, Harry Gwala Stadium 15:30
Baroka FC v Cape Town City FC, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:30
28 February 2017
Mamelodi Sundowns v Chippa United, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 19:30
03 March 2017
Cape Town City FC v Mamelodi Sundowns, Athlone Stadium 20:00
Wits v Bloemfontein Celtic, Bidvest Stadium 20:00
Platinum Stars v Chippa United, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 20:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 1 predictions!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 